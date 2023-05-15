Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Declines By 23.6%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 2,486,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 442.0 days.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.7 %

ELEEF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

