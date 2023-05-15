Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Rises By 5.6%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Forum Energy Technologies

In related news, CEO Neal Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,640.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FET. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 4,589.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FET shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,683. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 2.82.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.