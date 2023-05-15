Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Declines By 27.0%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGAA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,949. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Featured Stories

