Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Declines By 26.7%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,039,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 602 ($7.54) to GBX 600 ($7.52) in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.77) to GBX 610 ($7.64) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. AlphaValue cut shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.00.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. 913,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

