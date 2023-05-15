Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Drops By 15.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of GNNDY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.22. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.10. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $124.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

