Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Drops By 25.9%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GCAAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of GCAAF traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
