Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Declines By 11.9%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HNNMY shares. HSBC upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Danske upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HNNMY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.72. 19,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,585. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.33.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

