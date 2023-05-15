Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Drops By 14.6%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,652,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 7,788,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,415.4 days.
Huatai Securities Price Performance
Shares of HUATF stock remained flat at 1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Huatai Securities has a twelve month low of 1.12 and a twelve month high of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
