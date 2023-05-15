Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 20.7%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,400 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 746,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 35,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,770. IMPACT Silver has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.