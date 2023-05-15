Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Declines By 26.9%

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

InfuSystem Trading Up 0.7 %

INFU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. 46,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 108,454 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 618,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Featured Stories

