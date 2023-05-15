Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Declines By 26.9%

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
InfuSystem Trading Up 0.7 %
INFU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. 46,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.
