Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Decreases By 14.1%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of JanOne

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of JanOne as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JanOne Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. JanOne has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

About JanOne

JanOne, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

