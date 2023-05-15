Short Interest in Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Drops By 9.1%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,500 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 2,423,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JUSHF. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Jushi Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Jushi stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.46. 120,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,550. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

