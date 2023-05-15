Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Declines By 13.0%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 500.0 days.
Keppel DC REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KPDCF remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Monday. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
