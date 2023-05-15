Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Grows By 17.6%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Leju Stock Down 4.6 %

LEJU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,508. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Leju in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

