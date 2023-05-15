Short Interest in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Rises By 5.1%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 771,800 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,822. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGND traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.46. 29,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,297. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

