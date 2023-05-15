Short Interest in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Rises By 12.3%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 390,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.55. 134,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,155. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

