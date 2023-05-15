Short Interest in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Rises By 12.3%

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 390,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.55. 134,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,155. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.