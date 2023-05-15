Short Interest in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Grows By 16.8%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,570,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 375,645 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.