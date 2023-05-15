Short Interest in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Increases By 6.2%

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 50.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

LBC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Luther Burbank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

