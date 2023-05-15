Short Interest in Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Drops By 23.1%

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Luye Pharma Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Luye Pharma Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LYPHF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 700 shares of the stock traded hands. Luye Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

