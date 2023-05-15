Short Interest in S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Grows By 15.3%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.9 days.

S4 Capital Price Performance

S4 Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCPPF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

