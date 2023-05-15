Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Increases By 14.8%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.4 days.

SES Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SES stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.44. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 1.20. SES has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.67.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.48 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit consists of sales verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

See Also

