Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Increases By 13.3%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,271,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Spotify Technology stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $143.13. 527,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,276. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

