Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,549. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SSD stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.