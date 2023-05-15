SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Cap of $307.29 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 7% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $307.29 million and $39.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025029 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,037.89 or 1.00110435 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002416 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,971,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,471,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2468744 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $22,472,368.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars.

