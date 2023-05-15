Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.43

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 1061794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

