SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Thomas Sonderman Sells 12,523 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 12,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $116,714.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Thomas Sonderman sold 3,395 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $37,752.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Sonderman sold 20,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,565 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $57,427.70.

On Thursday, February 16th, Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:SKYT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. 218,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 4.53. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 134.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

