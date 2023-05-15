SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in April

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 660,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 446.7 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CWYUF stock remained flat at $19.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

Featured Stories

