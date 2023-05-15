Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Dawson James lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

SMSI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 204,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,241. The company has a market cap of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. Research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W.

