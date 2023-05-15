Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) PT Lowered to $21.00

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.62% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Sohu.com Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of Sohu.com stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. 169,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $427.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.37. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $18.30.
Institutional Trading of Sohu.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 29.4% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 797,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 181,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,030.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.