Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) CFO Dominique Bourgault Acquires 100,000 Shares

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) CFO Dominique Bourgault bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sonder Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of SOND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,831. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Sonder had a negative return on equity of 233.90% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOND shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

