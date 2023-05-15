Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

