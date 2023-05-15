Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Holdings Increased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 261.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,816 shares during the period. Sonos comprises about 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonos by 32.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,944,000 after buying an additional 1,757,776 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 53.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,551. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.18, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,822 shares of company stock valued at $556,778. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

