Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,316. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

