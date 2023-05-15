Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,630,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 60,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SWN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,668,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,328,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

