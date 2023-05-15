SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 229,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 513,336 shares.The stock last traded at $40.85 and had previously closed at $40.91.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 477.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 85,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 244,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

