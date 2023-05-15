SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 906,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

