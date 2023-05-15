Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.88.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 82,885 shares of company stock valued at $65,396 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

