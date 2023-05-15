Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 159,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,517,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

