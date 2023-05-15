STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $37.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 196,563 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

