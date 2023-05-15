STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $37.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 196,563 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

