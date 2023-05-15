Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

