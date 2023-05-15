Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Up 12.4% in April

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Startek in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Startek alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Startek during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Startek during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Startek during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of SRT remained flat at $3.19 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $128.52 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.88 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Startek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.