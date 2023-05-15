Steven Kent Beaver Sells 13,118 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aflac Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE AFL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,759. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.