Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 15th (AGS, ALB, AVB, BWA, CABGY, DD, EFC, EFGXY, GT, KDP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 15th:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $288.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $222.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $212.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $199.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $13.75 price target on the stock.

EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $320.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

