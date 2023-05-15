Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 21,566 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 64% compared to the average daily volume of 13,136 put options.

GAP Stock Up 0.4 %

GAP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,090,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,251,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,089.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of GAP by 15.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 207.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GAP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.