StockNews.com Downgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STBA. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.