StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.46 million, a PE ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.79. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Mitek Systems by 415.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

