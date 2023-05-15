StockNews.com Lowers H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.00. H World Group has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in H World Group in the first quarter worth $105,356,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,091,000 after buying an additional 1,278,445 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,826,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

