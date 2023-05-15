StockNews.com Lowers Markel (NYSE:MKL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,516.67.
Markel Trading Down 0.4 %
Markel stock opened at $1,369.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,303.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,313.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
