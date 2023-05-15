StockNews.com Lowers Markel (NYSE:MKL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Down 0.4 %

Markel stock opened at $1,369.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,303.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,313.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.