StockNews.com Lowers Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.42.

NYSE:SAR opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.37. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 132.06%.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

