StockNews.com Lowers Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

TTEK opened at $146.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

